Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Officer dies after medical emergency on the way to work, officials say

The unexpected death of an Atlanta police officer overnight has the entire department in mourning.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - The unexpected death of an Atlanta police officer overnight has the entire department in mourning.

An official from the Atlanta Police Department says an off-duty officer was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle at the Atlanta Police Annex Thursday around 11 p.m. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, it appears the officer may have experienced a medical issue,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. It is believed the officer was on his way to work.

Dozens of officers gathered at Grady overnight to show their support for the officer and comfort each other as they deal with this devastating loss. They formed a procession and took the officer’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office.

The officer’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2024 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Friday into Saturday morning
A New Year’s Day death Tallahassee Police initially investigated as a shooting and later a...
New Year’s death classified as homicide once again, Tallahassee Police say
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the 2014 murder of his...
Charlie Adelson appeals conviction and life sentence for 2014 murder of Dan Markel
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Teen kills 6th grader, wounds 5 others and takes own life in Iowa high school shooting, police say
The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.
Verizon settles class action lawsuit over administrative fees
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey