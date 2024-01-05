Tell Me Something Good
Pet Dementia: How to spot the signs

Dr. Karis Shelton, a veterinarian from North Florida Animal Hospital, tells us what we need to know about pet dementia to make sure our pets stay safe.
By Ava Van Valen
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You may notice your pet is behaving strangely. They may seem more withdrawn, depressed or confused.

What many pet owners don’t know is that dogs and cats can get dementia.

Experts aren’t sure how many companion animals suffer from dementia. Estimates range from 14% to 35% of dogs eight and older and nearly one-third of cats ages 11 to 14.

Dr. Karis Shelton, a veterinarian from North Florida Animal Hospital, tells us what we need to know about pet dementia to make sure our pets stay safe, healthy and happy.

