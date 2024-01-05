Tell Me Something Good
Rain with a couple stronger storms for overnight Friday into Saturday morning

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Most of the rain will be cleared out by sunrise on Saturday.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:22 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

Rob's Forecast
Active weather for the Big Bend and South Georiga over the next several days.
Cool and dry until storms arrive overnight Friday into Saturday morning
Active weather for the Big Bend and South Georiga over the next several days.
Mike's Forecast
The upcoming weekend will bring a slight warm-up.
A couple dry days before the rain returns on Saturday