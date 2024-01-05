Residents near Lake Munson say rats have infested the neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rats are invading homes in Leon County near Lake Munson, according to residents there.

Residents told WCTV the problem has been going on for weeks— with rats running around in their yards, attics and basements. One woman said she caught four rats before hiring an exterminator to tackle the issue. She said the rodents chewed through potatoes and apples in her kitchen and left droppings in her house.

Another local, Linda Rivers, said rats chewed through wiring in her basement and cost her hundreds of dollars.

“I have rats in the attic, there’s rats in the yard, there’s rats in the trees by my dock.”

Rivers is part of a group called Friends of Lake Munson, which has advocated for solutions to environmental issues surrounding Lake Munson for several years. She and others were critical of Leon County’s plan to draw down the lake, beginning in November of 2022. She believes the exposed ground attracted rats to the lakebed. Then, she says, recent rain drove the rats into the neighborhood.

Sean McGlynn, a local biologist and member of the Florida Lake Management Society, also believes this is the case.

“Now that the lake’s filled they have to find somewhere else to live,” McGlynn explained.

A spokesperson with Leon County told WCTV the county passed along the rat complaint to the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Florida Department of Health in Leon County. When asked about a correlation between the lake drawdown and the rat problem, the county told WCTV the state agencies were handling the issue.

But Rivers says the onus should be on the county.

“I want them to come in, clean up the lake and for right now, I want them to come in and start trapping rats, or whatever they need to do to clean them up in the neighborhood,” she told WCTV.

Leon County is holding a citizens advisory committee meeting Friday morning, during which the public works department will provide an update on the Lake Munson drawdown.

The meeting is at 8:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Community Center at 35 N Macomb Street.

