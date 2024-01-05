Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good: Inmates connect with cute farm animals as part of emotional rehab

Something Good: Inmates connect with cute farm animals as part of emotional rehab
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one coming from Vero Beach in Florida!

A new program from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is helping inmates get outside and spend time with animals!

The farm sits right behind the Indian River County Jail inmates are able to come outside for several hours to spend time with chickens, rabbits and goats.

Right now, the only inmates eligible for the programs are women who have achieved trustee status and who are serving time for misdemeanor crimes.

Sheriff Eric Flowers says the program acts as a sort of emotional rehab for inmates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bakari Tyrine Price is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to a shooting that...
Quincy man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Friday into Saturday morning
Tommy Haywood III, 20, and the three minors face several charges in connection to the incident.
Quincy man, three minors arrested after Tuesday night burglary leads to shots fired
Officer DeMarrio Bryant passed away in a crash on Saturday in Quincy, Florida.
Tallahassee Police officer killed in Gadsden County crash on Saturday, family confirms
Jonathan Bryant mugshot.
Thomas Co. man facing several charges after torturing woman for up to 12 hours, authorities say

Latest News

Rat trap in one Leon Co. home
Residents near Lake Munson say rats have infested the neighborhood
First responders attend a new school shooter tactical training in Gadsden County, Fla. in...
Florida lawmakers consider mandating mass casualty training to get teacher certification
The City of Tallahassee welcomed JetBlue to Tallahassee International Airport on Thursday.
Tallahassee officials welcomes JetBlue to the capital city
Something Good: Inmates connect with cute farm animals as part of emotional rehab
Something Good: Inmates connect with cute farm animals as part of emotional rehab