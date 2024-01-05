Something Good: Inmates connect with cute farm animals as part of emotional rehab

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one coming from Vero Beach in Florida!

A new program from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is helping inmates get outside and spend time with animals!

The farm sits right behind the Indian River County Jail inmates are able to come outside for several hours to spend time with chickens, rabbits and goats.

Right now, the only inmates eligible for the programs are women who have achieved trustee status and who are serving time for misdemeanor crimes.

Sheriff Eric Flowers says the program acts as a sort of emotional rehab for inmates.

