Tallahassee man found guilty in 2021 fatal stabbing at Time Saver convenience store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was found guilty of an enhanced second degree murder with a weapon charge for a stabbing that took place at Time Saver convenience store in February 2021, according to State Attorney Jack Campbell’s Office.

Levon De Air Wright was found guilty on Thursday after a two-day trial. His charge was enhanced to a life felony charge due to “the use of a weapon during the commission of the offense,” according to the state attorney office’s release.

During Wright’s trial, the release says he claimed the victim had been trying to rob him at the time of the killing. The defense filed a “Stand Your Ground” motion which was denied after being heard in July of last year. That’s according to the state attorney office’s press release.

In February 2021, the State Attorney says Tallahassee Police Department officers responded to a stabbing at Time Saver convenience store, located at 519 W Brevard Street.

The victim was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to multiple stab wounds which penetrated his heart and neck, the State Attorney says.

While on scene, officers found a cell phone which led to them identifying Wright as a suspect, according to the release. Wright was observed on video footage entering a car that matched a 2012 Nissan Sentra registered to Wright, the State Attorney says.

A search warrant was then obtained for Wright’s residence and during the search, the State Attorney says detectives found numerous items of clothing that matched the clothes worn by Wright as seen in the video footage.

Wright was taken into custody in Gainesville, Florida two months later after an arrest warrant was obtained, according to the release.

A total of 5 witnesses testified during the two-day trial, the State Attorney says.

Wright’s sentencing is scheduled for February 12, according to the state attorney’s office.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.