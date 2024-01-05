1 killed, 2 injured in Friday morning shooting near FAMU, Tallahassee Police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police is investigating a shooting that took place at a home near Florida A&M’s campus Friday morning, leaving one man dead and two other men injured.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Famcee Avenue, according to TPD.

The map below depicts the area where the shooting allegedly happened:

Tallahassee Police say when officers arrived on scene, two men were found shot. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

But one of the men died shortly after, according to the police department.

TPD says a short time after police arrived on scene, a third man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting.

The area of the Friday morning shooting, just between Pasco Street and Wahnish Way, is less than a block away from FAMU’s campus.

A FAMU spokesperson told WCTV the campus is not on lockdown and has no plans to do so.

An icon on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, which monitors calls made through its dispatch center, notes an incident the department responded to on the same block at about 9:51 a.m. Friday. The dispatch agency labeled that call as “assist other agencies,” according to the map.

Tallahassee Police is investigating a shooting that took place near Florida A&M’s campus Friday morning. (Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map)

This is an active and open investigation, per TPD, and anyone with information regarding the incident should call 850-891-4200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

