Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

1 killed, 2 injured in Friday morning shooting near FAMU, Tallahassee Police say

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Famcee Avenue, according to TPD.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Famcee Avenue, according to TPD.
By Jamiya Coleman and Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police is investigating a shooting that took place at a home near Florida A&M’s campus Friday morning, leaving one man dead and two other men injured.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Famcee Avenue, according to TPD.

The map below depicts the area where the shooting allegedly happened:

Tallahassee Police say when officers arrived on scene, two men were found shot. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

But one of the men died shortly after, according to the police department.

TPD says a short time after police arrived on scene, a third man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting.

The area of the Friday morning shooting, just between Pasco Street and Wahnish Way, is less than a block away from FAMU’s campus.

A FAMU spokesperson told WCTV the campus is not on lockdown and has no plans to do so.

An icon on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, which monitors calls made through its dispatch center, notes an incident the department responded to on the same block at about 9:51 a.m. Friday. The dispatch agency labeled that call as “assist other agencies,” according to the map.

Tallahassee Police is investigating a shooting that took place near Florida A&M’s campus...
Tallahassee Police is investigating a shooting that took place near Florida A&M’s campus Friday morning.(Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map)

This is an active and open investigation, per TPD, and anyone with information regarding the incident should call 850-891-4200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day logo
First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Friday into Saturday morning
A New Year’s Day death Tallahassee Police initially investigated as a shooting and later a...
New Year’s death classified as homicide once again, Tallahassee Police say
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the 2014 murder of his...
Charlie Adelson appeals conviction and life sentence for 2014 murder of Dan Markel
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Famcee Avenue, according to TPD.
Tallahassee Police investigating Friday morning shooting near FAMU
The Valdosta State men’s basketball team looks to string some wins together as the back half...
Valdosta State men’s basketball looks to turn things around
Local authors Suzanne Allain and Diana Boyle are set to host a launch day on Tuesday, January 9.
What’s Brewing - Launch event: Suzanne Allain and Diana Boyle
Most of the rain will be cleared out by sunrise on Saturday.
Rob's Forecast