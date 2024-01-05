What’s Brewing - Launch event: Suzanne Allain and Diana Boyle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Local authors Suzanne Allain and Diana Boyle are set to host a launch day on Tuesday, January 9.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions about Allain’s newest novel “The Ladies Rewrite the Rules!”

Admission for the meet and greet is free.

For those interested, it takes place Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Midtown Reader, located at 1123 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.