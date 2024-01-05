Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Launch event: Suzanne Allain and Diana Boyle

Local authors Suzanne Allain and Diana Boyle are set to host a launch day on Tuesday, January 9.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Local authors Suzanne Allain and Diana Boyle are set to host a launch day on Tuesday, January 9.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions about Allain’s newest novel “The Ladies Rewrite the Rules!”

Admission for the meet and greet is free.

For those interested, it takes place Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Midtown Reader, located at 1123 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee.

