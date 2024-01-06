First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of strong to severe storms on Tuesday, January 9th. This is to ensure that you have adequate notice to be prepared for the potential of bad weather, not panicked!

Timing | Scattered showers are set to arrive later in the day on Monday. The threat of strong to severe storms picks up as we head into Tuesday. Cooler and drier air is set to arrive by early Wednesday morning. We still have a couple of days to dial in on the exact timing as model guidance becomes more accurate.

Impacts | Damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail are all possible threats. We can key in on how likely those threats will be as we get closer to the event. Heavy rainfall is also expected with this system, with a potential for 2-4 inches.

Strong non-thunderstorm winds are expected with this storm system. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are possible across the area on Tuesday. Given wet soils, this could result in trees falling more easily.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions are expected early next week. Very high surf and high rip currents are likely. Minor coastal flooding is expected along Apalachee Bay with strong winds piling water along the coast.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook | The graphic below displays the risk for severe weather on Monday. A slight (2/5) risk is in place along the western Gulf Coast. Since this will be more of a Tuesday system for us, the outlook that will be released on Sunday (showing the risk for Tuesday) will show a risk more so for the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.

SPC outlook for Monday, January 8 (WCTV)

We will continue to keep you up to date on-air and online with the most recent forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.