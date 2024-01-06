Tell Me Something Good
Full Court Friday: Scores & Replay for January 5th, 2023

By Alison Posey
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Full Court Friday kicked off on Friday, January 5th and we had scores and highlights from across the Big Bend and south Georgia!

Godby - 37, Rickards - 55 (boys)

Ribault - 57, Godby - 43 (girls)

Crossroad Academy - 56, Florida High - 81 (boys)

Hamilton County - 20, Suwannee - 64 (boys)

Tiftarea - 32, Brookwood - 42 (girls)

Monroe - 74, Thomasville - 45 (boys)

Bainbridge - 28, Westover - 40 (girls)

Bainbridge - 47, Westover - 54 (boys)

