Furry Friday: These pups are waiting for their fur-ever homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Friday at WCTV is a “Furry Friday!” WCTV is teaming up with Tallahassee’s Animal Service Center to help find homes for dozens of dogs and cats awaiting adoption.

MEET CHUCK

Furry Friday - Meet Chuck

Chuck is a dog’s dog.

He loves walking and climbing and the great outdoors.

Chuck is always up for an adventure.

This friendly 3-year-old is hoping to find an active family, but he has a soft side, too.

He’s always watching out for his best friend at the shelter, a shy, cautious dog named Tater.

Chuck is up for adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center. (WCTV)

MEET TATER

Furry Friday - Meet Tater

Tater loves to play fetch and show off the fancy freckles on her ears.

But off the playground, she’s cautious and shy and would love to live with another dog who makes her feel safe and confident.

Her best friend at the shelter, Chuck, definitely brings her out of her shell!

Tater is one and a half years old.

Tater is up for adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center. (WCTV)

MEET TURTLE

Furry Friday - Meet Turtle

This 1-year-old is the perfect combination of puppy energy and puppy love!

Turtle is active and affectionate. He loves hugs and kisses and running and playing.

He is looking for a human to have fun with and to chill with.

Turtle - a mix of puppy energy and puppy love - is awaiting adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center. (WCTV)

MEET BELLA

Furry Friday - Meet Bella

Bella is a people person.

She loves to be the one and only dog in your life.

Bella enjoys cuddling, walking and sometimes even jogging.

This gentle girl was surrendered by her owner and would love to be part of a family again.

Bella is up for adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center. (WCTV)

People can walk through the kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center on weekends. Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays at the same time. People can also visit by appointment the rest of the week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The adoption fee for dogs is $30 and for cats is $20.

Click here to visit the Tallahassee Animal Services Center website to learn more about adopting a pet or visiting their online kennel.

