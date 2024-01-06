Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she learning to forgive her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.(ABC / YouTube via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is finally experiencing true freedom.

The 32-year-old walked out of a Missouri prison after serving eight and half years in jail for helping to kill her abusive mother.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

In this rare case, her mom made her believe she suffered from several ailments, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and asthma.

Blanchard has said she was put through surgeries she didn’t need and isolated from the world.

She says she believes she would still be experiencing abuse if her mother was alive today but is coming around to forgiveness.

“I would tell her that I’m sorry and I forgive her. I’m coming to a place of forgiveness. It’s going to take time. I would say that I understand like I see her, I see her in the way that she was not an evil woman. She was not a monster. She was just a sick woman, and she would have needed a lot of mental health care,” Blanchard said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day logo
First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Friday into Saturday morning
Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a home near Florida A&M’s...
Man killed, two others injured in shooting Friday morning near FAMU
A New Year’s Day death Tallahassee Police initially investigated as a shooting and later a...
New Year’s death classified as homicide once again, Tallahassee Police say
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the 2014 murder of his...
Charlie Adelson appeals conviction and life sentence for 2014 murder of Dan Markel
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

Colorado ex-police officer Randy Roedema speaks on his behalf during sentencing at the Adams...
Ex-Colorado police officer who killed Elijah McClain gets 14 months in jail, avoids prison
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized due to complications after minor procedure
Furry Friday shines a spotlight on dogs and cats awaiting adoption at the Tallahassee Animal...
Furry Friday: These pups are waiting for their fur-ever homes
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots