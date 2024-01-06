Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man captured after allegedly shooting 73-year-old woman to death, setting body on fire

Sammy Patrick is accused of rape and murder, according to a regional task force.
Sammy Patrick is accused of rape and murder, according to a regional task force.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man from Scott County, Mississippi, has been captured nearly a week after he was accused of raping and killing a 73-year-old woman before setting her body on fire in Forest.

Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Commander Carlos Cosby says U.S. Marshals were informed that Sammy Patrick was riding in a stolen vehicle out of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, on Friday.

Cosby says one agent and a state trooper were able to spot the vehicle. The trooper then pulled Patrick over at the QuikTrip convenience store in Byram before 11 a.m.

Patrick is accused of rape and murder, according to the task force. The crime took place on Dec. 30 around 2 p.m. on Old Jackson Road in Forest.

Patrick is alleged to have broken into a Scott County home before shooting, killing and lighting 73-year-old Dee Eady on fire.

Eady’s family found their loved one’s body inside the home after they got a cellphone alert from the victim’s security system.

Law enforcement has yet to determine a motive for Eady’s killing.

“There was no direct connection that we know of,” Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said. “Ms. Eady was a widow and lived there by herself. [Patrick’s] home is not far from where she lived. There may have been, if any, some interaction, but there would not be a direct link, such as him working for her or knowing her in a personal situation.”

Multiple local, state and federal agencies assisted the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the investigation.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a home near Florida A&M’s...
Man killed, two others injured in shooting Friday morning near FAMU
WCTV First Alert Weather Day logo
First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Friday into Saturday morning
Mugshot of Logan Jones
Man facing homicide charge in fatal hit and run of Valdosta teen
Rat trap in one Leon Co. home
Residents near Lake Munson say rats have infested the neighborhood
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say

Latest News

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked...
Boy gets Christmas gifts after stolen car and presents are recovered
The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked...
'Best Christmas ever': Presents in stolen car found
Warnings and watches were in effect through much of the Northeast. (CNN, KPRC, WFSB, BRIAN...
Winter storm brings threat of snow, ice to millions
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Alaska Airlines plane window blows out mid-air, forcing emergency landing
The flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a large section blew out in mid-air.
Mid-flight video: Plane window blows out