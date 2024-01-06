A pleasant weekend has arrived

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The showers and storms have moved out of our area! The rest of our Saturday will be breezy with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 70 degrees. Getting cooler overnight tonight with lows in the low to mid-40s.

Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Overnight lows heading into Monday morning will dip to near 40 degrees. Increasing cloudiness throughout the day on Monday with high temperatures in the low 60s. Scattered showers will begin to arrive later in the day on Monday (especially after sundown).

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of strong to severe storms. A powerful storm system will sweep across the Gulf Coast, bringing increased chances of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas to our west under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather on Monday, and that risk level could certainly be upgraded over the next couple of days. On Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center will release its Tuesday outlook (which will be for the Big Bend and South Georgia).

After the line of severe weather passes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler and drier. Another round of rain is set to arrive on Friday into Saturday next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

