“She’s a legend:” Madison County retires jersey for all time leading scorer Jameica Cobb

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time ever Madison County retired a jersey. Number 21 will go in the trophy case and honor the program’s all-time leading scorer, Jameica Cobb.

“No one has done what she has done,” said former Cowgirls head coach Marcus Hawkins, who coached from 2009-2017. Coach Hawkins is currently the head coach at Charlton County and got to be apart of the jersey retirement before Madison County took on the Indians.

“She put the program on her back and carried us all to Lakeland and I’m just super proud of her,” said coach Hawkins. “And to say she was a girl that was homegrown, she came here she did it the right way. She worked her butt off, a great kid. She graduated with honors. Just everything about this kid is a model to do it the right way.

Every season that Cobb as on the hardwood, she led the Cowgirls to a winning season. She also helped them clinch their first district championship and led Madison County to their first and at the time the programs only basketball state championship.

“When you talk about retiring a jersey, you think about what criteria would count for that and what represents Madison County,” said current head coach, Christopher Neal. “That’s what she stood for. It wasn’t just about Jameica Cobb. Jamaica Cobb understood that Madison County never had a state championship especially in girls basketball, so that was something she worked on year after year.”

Cobb is the first and only Cowgirl to have her jersey retired at Madison County.

Cobb said, “Being a cowgirl has set the foundation of my life. It has progressed me as a woman, it’s opened up so many different avenues for me and just it’s so amazing to be a cowgirl. I wouldn’t want to be apart of any other team.”

During her time she scored 2,555 total points, 492 rebounds, 405 steals, 193 assists and 150 blocks. She averaged over 30 points a game as a junior. Cobb was All-Big Bend defensive player of the year, first team All Big Bend, All-Big Bend Defensive player of the year (2016) and more. She signed with Alabama A&M and was named SWAC freshman of the year in 2017. Leaving behind a legacy and an impact.

”She’s a role model,” said Cowgirls junior Jaidyn Wesley. “We look up to her. Coach is always referencing her in practice, before games. Always using her as references when we play as a team together.”

The Madison County girls went on to beat Charlton County 47-44 on Thursday.

