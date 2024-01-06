Something Good: 8-year-old girl becomes youngest Floridian to hike Appalachian trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This 8-year-old girl from outside Gainesville definitely accomplished something good!

She is the youngest person from the Sunshine State to complete the more than 2,000 mile hike on the Appalachian Trail.

Isabella Ganley started hiking with her parents on March 16 last year and reached the end on October 4!

During the hike, they were given ‘trail names.’ Hers was a ‘mountain lion’.

Toward the end of the journey, they were able to walk about 20 miles per day.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.