Something Good: 8-year-old girl becomes youngest Floridian to hike Appalachian trial

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This 8-year-old girl from outside Gainesville definitely accomplished something good!

She is the youngest person from the Sunshine State to complete the more than 2,000 mile hike on the Appalachian Trail.

Isabella Ganley started hiking with her parents on March 16 last year and reached the end on October 4!

During the hike, they were given ‘trail names.’ Hers was a ‘mountain lion’.

Toward the end of the journey, they were able to walk about 20 miles per day.

