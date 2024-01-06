Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee drivers bracing for influx of traffic as lawmakers, students return to town

Traffic troubles return with school and legislative session
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee roads are about to get busier.

Students and lawmakers are set to return to the capital city next week as the new semester and the 2024 legislative session begin. Classes start Monday for both Leon County School students and college students at Florida State, Florida A&M and Tallahassee Community College.

Some, like FSU senior Vanessa Julien, are dreading the back-to-school traffic.

“I just know I have to brace myself 100%,” Julien told WCTV. “Especially just being on the road with a lot of different college students – there’s 3 different colleges here, so everyone’s starting back up. Finding parking—I know that’s going to be a hectic thing.”

At the same time, construction is starting on one of Tallahassee’s major roads.

Starting Sunday, the Florida Department of Transportation will begin working to resurface about a mile-long stretch of Capital Circle from Apalachee Parkway to Park Avenue. That construction will happen at night, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to avoid peak travel times. FDOT estimates construction will be finished by Fall 2024.

