Tallahassee drivers bracing for influx of traffic as lawmakers, students return to town

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee roads are about to get busier.

Students and lawmakers are set to return to the capital city next week as the new semester and the 2024 legislative session begin. Classes start Monday for both Leon County School students and college students at Florida State, Florida A&M and Tallahassee Community College.

Some, like FSU senior Vanessa Julien, are dreading the back-to-school traffic.

“I just know I have to brace myself 100%,” Julien told WCTV. “Especially just being on the road with a lot of different college students – there’s 3 different colleges here, so everyone’s starting back up. Finding parking—I know that’s going to be a hectic thing.”

At the same time, construction is starting on one of Tallahassee’s major roads.

Starting Sunday, the Florida Department of Transportation will begin working to resurface about a mile-long stretch of Capital Circle from Apalachee Parkway to Park Avenue. That construction will happen at night, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to avoid peak travel times. FDOT estimates construction will be finished by Fall 2024.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.