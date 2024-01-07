Tell Me Something Good
A cooler Sunday, cloudy Monday, and stormy Tuesday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Cool and dry until the bumpy weather arrives later on Monday through Tuesday.
By Josh Green
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly to then mostly cloudy today with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Staying mostly cloudy overnight tonight with low temperatures near 40 degrees.

Monday will feature cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. The winds will steadily pick up out of the southeast throughout the day. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms are set to arrive in the evening hours on Monday. These will continue through the overnight into Tuesday morning.

The first half of Tuesday will be very windy, with non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph inland and even higher by the coast. A powerful squall line will rake across the Big Bend and South Georgia during the daytime hours on Tuesday. This will bring the primary threat of damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

For an in-depth dive into the stormy weather, check out this article: https://www.wctv.tv/2024/01/06/first-alert-weather-day-declared-tuesday/

Cooler and drier air will arrive on Wednesday, keeping things dry through Thursday until more rain arrives on Friday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

