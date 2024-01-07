FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Tracking severe weather for your Monday night and Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rest of the weekend is looking quiet compared to this morning’s round of rain and storms. Partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow with temperatures pretty much where they should be for early January, waking up in the 40s in the morning and 60s by the afternoon.

Our attention turns toward our next weather-maker Monday night. A warm front will lift into the area Monday night and bring a very juiced airmass capable of producing strong to severe storms through Tuesday.

Timing

Monday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers.

SPC Risk Monday Night (WCTV)

Monday Night: Strong to severe storms after 10 PM. Not everyone will see storms at the same time and not all these storms will be severe. Those that do tap into the wind energy will be capable of producing a few tornadoes and wind gusts to 60 or 70 mph.

Tuesday Storms (WCTV)

Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms will continue ahead of a main line that will be ongoing to our west. This line will be capable of bringing 60 to 70+ mph winds to the area if it stays together. The line should be moving through sometime between the morning and midday hours... of course, the timing WILL change as we get closer to the event so it will be important to stay up to date with the latest changes from the WCTV Weather Team.

SPC Risk Tuesday (WCTV)

Impacts

Tornadoes are on the table for Monday night and Tuesday. Given the atmospheric setup, there could be a few.

Damaging winds 60 to 70 mph or possibly greater. I do not see much of a “lid” on the atmosphere to prevent strong winds from the upper levels from translating down to the surface... thus going with these numbers right now.

Some hail is possible along with flooding

Expect power outages and down trees by Tuesday evening. Make sure all your devices are charged and you have all your essentials in case you lose power.

Severe Weather Risk - Monday Night and Tuesday (WCTV)

Weather will quiet down Wednesday as the sunshine returns along with cooler temperatures. Your high will be in the upper 50s.

More wet weather on Friday and to start your weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

