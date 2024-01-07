Tell Me Something Good
‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway after juvenile found dead at Casa Bella Inn on Sunday

The incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a suspicious death after a juvenile male was found dead late Sunday morning at the Casa Bella Inn.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tallahassee Police say officers responded to the Inn, located at 2850 Apalachee Parkway, and found a juvenile male dead.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has been notified, according to the police, and is responding to the scene.

This is an active and open investigation, per TPD, and anyone with information regarding the incident should call 850-891-4200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

correction: This story was initially written as a homicide investigation, but has since then been updated to reflect Tallahassee Police's update, which now refers to this incident as a suspicious death investigation.

