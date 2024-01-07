Rickards honored 16 ‘Legends of the Game’ in special ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rickards High School honored 16 former and current local basketball icons in “Legends of the Game,” ceremony on Saturday.

The Raiders wanted to highlight basketball coaches and players who made an impact on the basketball court. From Gadsden County to Jacksonville, Rattler Nation to Seminole Country, legends were honored.

The sixteen honorees were Eli Bryant, Mickey Clayton, Doug Cook, Avery Curry, James Monk Davis, Rick Davis, Greg Grady, Lorenzo Hayes, Rosa Hudgins, Andrew Moten, Shelia Symore-Pennick, Jackie Pons, Cathy Robinson, Sue Semrau, Don White and Chariya Davis.

Lady Raiders defeat #7 Ribault 47-33 & celebrate the Legends of the Game!

Eli Bryant, Mickey Clayton, Doug Cook, Avery Curry, James Davis, Rick Davis, Greg Grady, Lorenzo Hayes, Rosa Huggins, Andrew Moten, Sheila Pennick, Jackie Pons, Cathy Robinson, Sue Semrau, and Don White💙💛 pic.twitter.com/T1ESnS1Tud — Rickards Athletics (@Rhsathletics1) January 7, 2024

Each recipient received a trophy for the dedication they made to making a difference while on the court.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.