Rickards honored 16 ‘Legends of the Game’ in special ceremony

Rickards High School honored 16 former and current local basketball icons in “Legends of the Game,” ceremony on Saturday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rickards High School honored 16 former and current local basketball icons in “Legends of the Game,” ceremony on Saturday.

The Raiders wanted to highlight basketball coaches and players who made an impact on the basketball court. From Gadsden County to Jacksonville, Rattler Nation to Seminole Country, legends were honored.

The sixteen honorees were Eli Bryant, Mickey Clayton, Doug Cook, Avery Curry, James Monk Davis, Rick Davis, Greg Grady, Lorenzo Hayes, Rosa Hudgins, Andrew Moten, Shelia Symore-Pennick, Jackie Pons, Cathy Robinson, Sue Semrau, Don White and Chariya Davis.

Each recipient received a trophy for the dedication they made to making a difference while on the court.

