Tallahassee Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman on Jackson Bluff Road early Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police announced Sunday morning they are investigating a suspicious death of a woman on Jackson Bluff Road.

Police are looking into the case at the 4000 block of Jackson Bluff Road after receiving a call around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday about a woman not breathing.

The map below depicts the area where the incident allegedly unfolded:

The woman was pronounced dead, according to Tallahassee Police.

All parties involved have been identified, TPD say, and this is an isolated incident.

“Detectives believe there is no immediate concern for a threat to public safety,” Tallahassee Police say.

This is an active and open investigation, per TPD, and anyone with information regarding the incident should call 850-891-4200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.