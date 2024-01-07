Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman on Jackson Bluff Road early Sunday morning

The incident unfolded around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police announced Sunday morning they are investigating a suspicious death of a woman on Jackson Bluff Road.

Police are looking into the case at the 4000 block of Jackson Bluff Road after receiving a call around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday about a woman not breathing.

The map below depicts the area where the incident allegedly unfolded:

The woman was pronounced dead, according to Tallahassee Police.

All parties involved have been identified, TPD say, and this is an isolated incident.

“Detectives believe there is no immediate concern for a threat to public safety,” Tallahassee Police say.

This is an active and open investigation, per TPD, and anyone with information regarding the incident should call 850-891-4200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day logo
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday
Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a home near Florida A&M’s...
Man killed, two others injured in shooting Friday morning near FAMU
Mugshot of Logan Jones
Man facing homicide charge in fatal hit and run of Valdosta teen
Austin's Storm Risk
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Tracking severe weather for your Monday night and Tuesday
Mall growth has attracted a very popular national retailer, that hasn't been formally...
Valdosta Mall experiences growth of new retailers

Latest News

Cool and dry until the bumpy weather arrives later on Monday through Tuesday.
Josh's Forecast
Rickards High School honored 16 former and current local basketball icons in “Legends of the...
Rickards honored 16 ‘Legends of the Game’ in special ceremony
We get a break from the rain for the next couple of days.
Josh's Forecast
WCTV's Full Court Friday (1/5)