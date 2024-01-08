FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Severe weather expected Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The likelihood of severe weather is increasing for Tuesday morning. Due to this increasing threat, Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day.

Primary Threat

The primary threat will be severe wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph inland and up to 60 mph along the coast. The threat of a few tornadoes is also increasing.

WCTV Severe Weather Risk Tuesday (WCTV)

Timing

The latest model guidance from Monday morning shows a line of strong to severe storms entering into the WCTV viewing area around 9 am Eastern.

Futurecast Tuesday morning: 9am (WCTV)

By 10:30 am Eastern the line should be into Thomas, Leon and Wakulla Counties. The threat of a few tornadoes and strong to severe wind will persist.

Futurecast Tuesday morning 10:30am (WCTV)

By Noon on Tuesday, the storms should be close to exiting the eastern portion of our viewing area. The threat of a few tornadoes and strong to severe wind will persist in the eastern part of the Big Bend and South Georgia. The threat for severe weather impacts will be over for the western and central portion of our viewing area.

Futurecast Tuesday at noon (WCTV)

