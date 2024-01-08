Kearney Center offering overnight severe weather sheltering on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to expected severe weather on Tuesday, the Kearney Center will be offering overnight sheltering Monday night.

The sheltering, located at 2650 Municipal Way, will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday for intake, according to the Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC).

Transportation is set to be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service, for those in need of transportation assistance.

Overnight sheltering will be provided, if needed, by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The homeless population has been informed of the cold night shelter, per BBCoC.

The following local partners make cold night sheltering possible: City of Tallahassee, Leon County Government, Leon County Health Department, Big Bend Continuum of Care, Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community, The Kearney Center, Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community, First Baptist Church, Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, ALSCO, and Capital City Youth Services.

For those in need of assistance accessing Star Metro, contact BBCoC’s Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email Outreach@bigbendcoc.org. For more information, call the BBCoC at 850-792-5015.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2024 WCTV. All rights reserved.