Leon County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to severe weather

(WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced on Monday that schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 9, due to expected severe weather.

Lively Technical College and all district offices will also be closed on Tuesday, according to LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

All afterschool activities on Tuesday will be canceled, according to the school district.

Hanna announced the school closures Monday on Facebook around noon.

Afterschool and evening activities scheduled for Monday will still take place, according to Hanna.

