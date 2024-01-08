Mother of 4, including newborn, fatally shot by child’s father, deputies say

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi man is facing a murder charge after deputies say he shot and killed the mother of his child.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 9:50 p.m. Friday from a person who said a child came to their neighbor’s home and said their mother had been shot in an apartment in Robinsonville, WMC reports.

Deputies and first responders were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies heard additional shots fired inside the apartment, and two more children were found outside.

Deputies learned the female victim and a male suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Shaterica Queshun Bell and 37-year-old Donald Demario Patrick, respectively, as well as a newborn were inside the apartment. They secured the scene and evacuated the surrounding residences.

Deputies spoke to Patrick via phone and were able to get him to put down his weapon and come out of the apartment. He was detained around 10:35 p.m.

Patrick allegedly told deputies on scene that he shot his child’s mother and that there was a newborn in the apartment. The baby was found unharmed.

Deputies found Bell inside the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tunica County coroner.

Patrick is being held at the Tunica County Detention Center on a $325,000 bond, according to online records. His charges include murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

