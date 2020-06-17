Alzheimer’s Association

Welcome to Alzheimer’s Association’s Blondes vs. Brunettes®, where two teams of women - divided to reflect the age-old rivalry between blondes and brunettes - compete in a flag football game to help raise awareness and funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Our passion and hard work will take us from practice to the playing field, but our success will rely upon the support of our friends and families and upon all of those willing to donate to this important cause. Together, we can tackle Alzheimer’s!

Looking to get involved? We need dedicated players, but we also need coaches and volunteers. Want to see the game for yourself? Donate to one of our players today and you can receive admission to the game! Click here to learn more!