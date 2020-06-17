American Cancer Society

One of the toughest challenges cancer patients face is getting to and from treatment. Many patients don’t own a vehicle, can’t afford gas, or don’t have access to public transportation. Some may be elderly and unable to drive, too ill to drive, or have no family members or friends who can help with all their transportation needs. Without access to reliable transportation, cancer patients are unable to get regular treatment. And even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.Every driver has what it takes to save lives. The American Cancer Society is urgently seeking volunteer drivers willing to donate their passenger seat to transport cancer patients to their cancer-related treatment through the Road To Recovery program. To volunteer, all you need is a valid driver’s license, a safe and reliable vehicle, and proof of insurance. Drivers must be at least 18 years old and have a good driving record. The Society conducts criminal background and driving record checks on all drivers and provides free training.

Volunteer coordinators also are needed and help schedule the requested rides. Coordinators can work from any location that is convenient for them. Great organization and communication skills can make a major impact on the well-being of cancer patients in the community.

