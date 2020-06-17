Big Bend Crime Stoppers

Big Bend Crime Stoppers is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit in good standing with the Florida Secretary of State’s office serving Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Taylor, and Wakulla counties. We are managed by a volunteer board of directors. Board responsibilities include paying rewards to individuals who anonymously submit tips with information that helps solve crimes.

Big Bend Crime Stoppers’ mission is to increase the safety of the Big Bend Community by assisting law enforcement agencies in removing undesirable individuals from the community.

Crime Stoppers is based on the principal that “someone other than the criminal has information that can solve a crime” and was created to combat the three major problems faced by law enforcement in generating that information:

Fear of REPRISAL

An attitude of APATHY

Reluctance to get INVOLVED

How It Works

Download The App

Youth Crime Stoppers