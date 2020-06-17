Just as you would call 9-1-1 for emergencies, you can call 2-1-1 for human service information and assistance. We are available 24 hours a day to listen and provide emotional support, crisis counseling, suicide prevention, and information & referrals. You do not have to be in crisis to call, there is no eligibility criteria, and our services are free. They help you navigate through the maze of community services in a nonjudgmental manner. Because life is 24/7, so are we!

Agency Mission

To provide assessment, emotional support, crisis assistance, education, training and referrals with accurate, up-to-date resource info.

Agency Vision

To serve as the preferred 24/7 gateway to community services and support with a commitment to excellence.

Core Values and Principles

- Resource information about community services is accurate and comprehensive

- Interactions with those we serve are confidential

- People may access our services anonymously

- Services are provided in a nonjudgmental, unbiased manner with respect to cultural differences

- Services are available and accessible to persons with sensory impairments or language barriers

- Services will respect each person's right to self-determination

- Services will promote and facilitate each person's self-reliance

- Necessary assistance is provided in life-threatening or other crises

- Staff is well trained and competent to perform their duties based on nationally recognized professional standards

- Collaboration is essential within the context of our mission and is fundamental to achieving our goals in the community, state and nation

Non-Discrimination Statement

It is the policy of 2-1-1 Big Bend to provide non-discrimination practices and services. All agency services will be provided without regard to age, race, creed, religion, color, gender, sexual preference, national origin, disability, veteran status or marital status. No customer of agency services will be subjected to discrimination. The President is charged with the responsibility of ensuring the Agency’s compliance with this policy.