Bond Community Health Center

In 1972, a group of concerned Community residents, representing the Bond Elementary School and area churches, formed "The Bond Community Management Committee" for the purpose of coordinating efforts to improve the quality of life within the community. The organization became a potent force expressing loudly and clearly to the local powers the very obvious and glaring needs within the Bond community.

Bond Community Health Center, Inc. (Bond CHC; the Center) is a 501(c)(3) community health center deemed as a Federally Qualified Health Center for greater than 30 years. Bond provides a patient-centered approach to quality primary and preventive healthcare services for residents of Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Jefferson, Taylor, Franklin, Liberty and Madison counties. Support services ranging from eligibility assistance and transportation, to helping you learn ways to eat healthier and live a longer, stronger life are available. Providing access to the highest quality comprehensive family health services with particular concern for the lower socioeconomic groups, regardless of their ability to pay is our mission. Whether you are a new or an existing patient, call TODAY to schedule your appointment at (850) 576-4073 or login to our patient portal.

Services include: