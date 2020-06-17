Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition

Healthy Start Coalitions were created when Governor Lawton Chiles and the First Lady convened a group of community leaders and challenged them to build local coalitions to reduce Florida’s alarmingly high infant mortality rate.

Healthy Start builds on Governor Chiles’ experience as chairman of the National Commission to Prevent Infant Mortality and helps at-risk mothers receive the care they need for a healthy pregnancy and baby.

The Florida Legislature created Healthy Start in 1991. The Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition, Inc. was created on February 6, 1992. There are 32 coalitions across the state of Florida that work within their local communities to solve maternal and child health problems. Since the inception of Healthy Start, infant mortality has dropped by as much as 20 percent.

There are several programs which we, at Healthy Start, conduct to help expecting and new mothers, those who may become pregnant, and all involved family members and loved ones.