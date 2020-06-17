Children’s Home Society of Florida

Big issues demand big solutions. Children’s Home Society of Florida delivers the solutions that dramatically transform children’s lives ... and futures. No one does it like we do.

Children’s Home Society of Florida transforms odds into opportunity for kids statewide. Our expert trauma-informed teams work in nearly every community and neighborhood throughout Florida to guide families to success. Our solutions are shaped by the needs of the community and can differ by location, but our overall mission remains the same -- Building bridges to success for children.Last year alone, we reshaped the futures of more than 126,000 children and families across Florida. Here in the Big Bend we serve 14 counties.