A community-wide celebration of kids! Featuring the Children's Parade, Playground Fair and free day at the Y, plus tons more fun all week long.

Children’s Week’s “Give Us a Hand” campaign asks children throughout Florida to send decorated paper cut-outs of their hands to Children’s Week organizers, who will put them on display inside the Capitol rotunda. Children may include their name on their artwork along with a message to legislators.

The hand artwork is meant to convey a message to lawmakers – to “give us a hand” during the upcoming legislative session on funding and policy decisions that promote the health, safety and well being of children in Florida. Last year, more than 100,000 paper hand cut-outs were collected and transformed into an impactful exhibition.

“The hands show decision makers a visual representation of the vast number of children their decisions affect. We hope that the legislators will see the thousands of hands – see the personalization of each one – and envision the children who made them,” said Jason Zaborske, statewide coordinator for Children’s Week.

The Hanging of the Hands ceremony is the hallmark of Children’s Week – an annual weeklong celebration at the Capitol which serves as a platform for numerous organizations to advocate for children and family issues to Florida lawmakers. Many of the organizations participating in Children’s Week also will hold local events leading up to Children’s Week at the Capitol. In addition to the Hanging of the Hands ceremony on January 26, various events and activities are scheduled to take place during Children’s Week, including an interactive storybook village for children; free distribution of breakfast, lunch and children’s books; an awards ceremony; workshops; town hall meetings; and more. Thousands of educators, students and families are expected to attend.

For more information about Children’s Week and events in your community, visit www.ChildrensWeek.org.

For hand artwork instructions, visit www.ChildrensWeek.org/art..