Closets by Design

Since 1982, we’ve built a reputation of integrity as the industry leader in customer service and total customer satisfaction. From our no obligation in-home consultation, custom tailored designs and the highest quality product construction, our products simply offer the best value in the industry.

We’re here to help you by creating customized organization and storage solutions to fit your busy life.

Does the Design Consultation cost anything?

No, this is a free consultation by one of our experienced designers.

Does Closets by Design do more than just Closets?

Yes! We do everything in the home except for Kitchens and Baths. This includes Garages, Offices, Entertainment Centers, Pantries, Drop Zones, Laundry rooms, Wallbeds, etc.

Tell me more about why you are a leader in your industry.

We have a lifetime warranty against defects and workmanship as long as you own your home. We have been around for over 40 years and are one of the largest home organizers in Florida. We never subcontract our work and cut all of our parts locally. Together with our national network of suppliers, this gives us the best value and lead times in Tallahassee.

Visit us online to schedule your in-home consultation today.

https://firstcoast.closetsbydesign.com

This month’s special: 40 + 10% Off Plus Free Installation