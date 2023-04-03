The Coolbreeze Art and Smooth Jazz Festival

The Cool Breeze Art and Smooth Jazz Festival promotes history and awareness of smooth and traditional jazz and the importance of artistic expression among individuals of all ages and cultures. Donations to the Cool Breeze Art and Smooth Jazz Festival Foundation, Inc. helps to raise funds for activities held throughout the year in the areas of education, community development, music, and arts appreciation.

Teenpreneur Youth Music Workshop In Collaboration with Coolbreeze Art and Smooth Jazz Festival Foundation

When: Thursday April 13th, 2023

Time: 3 pm – 5 pm

Purpose: “Business in Music” Presentation on the importance of business in music. There will be a Q&A with a panel of musicians and business owners. Please fill out this registration form to sign your student up for this workshop and the chance to receive the 2023 Spring Teenpreneur Legacy Scholarship.

The workshop will feature young artists like Musician Edward Chapman, III, owner of 3rds Drumline, who will be a featured panelist at the workshop and Ethan Chapman, author of the book, The Important People in my Community.