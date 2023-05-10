Designs by KD

Designs by KD was established in 2021 offering occupied and vacant home staging as well as redesign services. Home staging is for those customers who are ready to sell their home or have homes currently listed but may not be selling as quickly as you hope. Designs by KD helps current homeowners depersonalize their space while creating a welcoming atmosphere for potential buyers. We also offer redesign services for clients in need of a home refresh, whether it’s choosing a paint color, freshening up decor or creating a whole new layout, Designs by KD is here to help make your house feel more like home.