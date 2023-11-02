FSU School of Theatre

The School of Theatre at Florida State University presents Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! By Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton Lyrics by Mo Willems Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Based on the book by Mo Willems

FALLON THEATRE

It’s not easy being a pigeon; pigeons never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passenger (gasp!) late, maybe one wily bird CAN do something after all... Featuring an innovative mix of songs, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to make you shake a tailfeather.

Ticket Information

*There is a $5 increase on all tickets purchased over the phone or in-person, including at the event.

Online purchases have no additional service fees.

THEATRE NIGHT PREVIEW PERFORMANCE (1st Wednesday) This performance is limited to School of Theatre students, faculty, and staff only.

REGULAR PERFORMANCES (Starting Thursday-Opening Night) Adult - $25.00

DISCOUNT TICKETS (Starting Thursday-Opening Night) Patron Member - $15.00 Child* - $10.00 FSU Employee** (Limit 2 per ID) - $20.00 Military** (Limit 2 per ID) - $20.00 Senior (62+) - $23.00 Student* - $15.00 For Information about group tickets, please visit SOT Bring A Group.

TICKETS REQUIRING ID (i.e. Student, FSU Employee, Military, Educator, etc) are required to present their valid ID at the event when the ticket is scanned. If the valid ID is not presented the customer will be required to upgrade the ticket to the full price and pay the difference at the Ticket Office prior to gaining access into the event.

For exchanges, refunds, and policy information, please visit SOT Ticket Policies and Information.

https://tickets.theatre.fsu.edu/Online/default.asp