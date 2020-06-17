In the 1950s, Hollywood Feed opened our first pet supply store on the corner of Hollywood Street and Chelsea Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee. Hollywood Feed is known for friendly and knowledgeable service more than half a century later. We've grown from a single store in Memphis to a retail presence spanning the country, with new locations opening each year.

We’ve kept the name Hollywood Feed, despite some confusion, because we want to draw attention to our past and the pet lovers who started the company, the pet lovers who worked tirelessly over the years, and the pet lovers who shopped and continue to shop with us to make the company what it is today.