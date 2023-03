TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The start to the legislative session is bringing an economic boost to businesses in the capital city.

Restaurants, hotels and shops downtown are gearing up for big crowds and big sales over the next 60 days.

Nic’s Toggery, a menswear store down the street from the capitol, has been in business there for more than 70 years. WCTV talked to Nicholas Gavalas and Gus Gavalas to learn more about the impact of the start of session on their family’s business.