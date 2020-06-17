Ranked one of the top Fine Art Shows in the nation, LeMoyne’s Chain of Parks Art Festival is north Florida’s premiere outdoor fine art festival. Located along the majestic oak lined Park Avenue, just east of Monroe Street in beautiful downtown Tallahassee, the two-day festival is free and open to the public.Come see the art and stay to enjoy a wide variety of live entertainment on the main stage, a host of local food trucks and vendors, and libations served enthusiastically at the WXYZ Bar by Aloft, all at the Center Court.

The Art

View and purchase one-of-a-kind works from over 170 fine artists from all over the US displaying original fine works of art with a fresh and diverse array of 2-D and 3-D mixed media, ceramics, drawing & graphics, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, sculpture and computer-generated art. Artists compete for awards in each category by our expert judges.

Entertainment

Our Main Stage is located in the Center Court on Calhoun and features a variety of local bands and aspiring singer/songwriters along with crowd pleasing local performing arts groups. Stay after the art show on Saturday for an evening concert in the parks that will have you grooving & dancing in the street! Pop-up performances can be seen throughout the festival keeping everyone entertained all weekend.The Village

The Village is a highly interactive part of the art festival. Children’s Pop-Up Studios offer art projects for children to make while they experience a wide variety of art media reflecting the art of the participating professional artists in the festival. Community Partners inform and education visitors while providing art activities for children and adults. Jacques LeMoyne Living History Encampment provides interactive opportunities for learning about the first European artist to visit Florida. The Village also features fun foods, games, chalk art, pop-up entertainment and more.