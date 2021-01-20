Live the Life Ministries

2252 Killearn Center Blvd, Suite 100

Tallahassee, FL 32309

(850) 668-3700

Richard and Elizabeth Albertson started Live the Life in the back of their townhouse in 1998 with a mission to strengthen marriages and families. They started Live the Life out of the painful lessons learned from the brokenness of their own marriage. With the growing cancer of divorce and family breakdown spreading across America, Richard and Elizabeth’s passion is to provide individuals and couples the practical tools, skills and resources needed to transform marriages and families. After many years of steady growth and increased impact, Live the Life became a statewide organization in 2011. Today Live the Life has offices in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Bradenton and Ft. Lauderdale, and is recognized nationally in the marriage and relationship education field.