TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today in Florida, minimum wage increased from $8.65 an hour to $10 an hour, with tipped employees moving from $5.63 to $6.98 an hour.

The increase is worrisome to some business owners who are still recovering from the pandemic.

The one dollar and thirty five cents increase means many businesses are required to pay their employees more than ever before, forcing them to have to make adjustments to their bottom line and even their pricing, making some business owners think twice about staying open.

“We will have issues in 2026 because I don’t know anyone who will want to get into this business anymore because of these issues. You know when you start giving people just to learn how to cut an onion, $15 an hour it’s going to be hard,” said Eddie Agramonte, owner of Gordo’s/Bumpa’s local 349.

Agramonte went on to say that while employees will get paid more, the taxes and increase of prices in the economy may not make the increase worth it.

Regardless, the minimum wage will continue to increase until it reaches $15 an hour in 2026.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.