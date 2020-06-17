Madison Antiques Market & Interiors

North Florida's Premier Antique Destination

Our antique store resides at 197 SW Range Ave in a 10,000 sq. foot building built in 1948 by Wmt Holton, in historic downtown Madison, Florida. Madison is located halfway between Lake City & Tallahassee, and 5 miles off I-10. My Family and I lovingly restored this building to be the home of my passion, American Furniture. We feature a high end selection of period and vintage furnishings created by some of the most skilled and prestigious craftsman in American history. America, in her time, has been the home of the finest cabinetmakers and manufacturers of furniture in the world. We also offer an array of furnishings in lighting, glass, porcelain and accessories to compliment the best of the best American ingenuity. My purpose in this life is to be the caretaker of pieces of Ameican history and to honor the people, who through the centuries put forth their great talents and handworked to create what has become our heritage, and to respectively pass them on to the new caretakers of this great country, America.