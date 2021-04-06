Madison County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

182 NW College Loop, Madison, FL 32341

(850) 973-2788

chamber@madisonfl.org

Offering a beautiful country backdrop to history, culture, and nature gives us the reason to boast that “Our Attraction Is Only Natural.” Madison County is home to our Four Freedoms Park where the Four Freedoms Monument resides to symbolize the four freedoms outlined in a speech by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and salutes our very own hometown Hero, Capt. Colin P. Kelly, the first hero of World War II. Our rich architectural history shines with the stately Madison County Courthouse, circa 1912, and the real life “To Kill A Mockingbird” style courtroom still in use today. Guided walking tours are available of our downtown historic district that includes Madison’s oldest home, the Livingston House, circa 1836, many historic markers and churches. We even have a classic steam engine that was in service in 1919 and is still operational today!

Our western Town of Greenville recently renovated the childhood home of entertainer Ray Charles, a simple beginning for a most talented man, whose life-sized bronze statue is displayed proudly in Haffye Hayes Park on US Highway 90 in Greenville.

Madison County is bordered on three sides by rivers, the Aucilla River to the west, the Withlacoochee to the north, and the Suwannee River to the east. The Madison Blue Springs State Park, a first magnitude spring known worldwide, touts beautiful water, and allows access to the Suwannee River for canoeing, cave diving, fishing, and swimming.

If you enjoy bird watching, we are home to the Ladell Brothers nature center and the Twin Rivers State Forest which also lends itself to horseback riding.

Our country charm, southern hospitality and beautiful scenery keep people coming back. You don’t have to live here to love it, but you could!