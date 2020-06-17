Miller Glass

Miller Glass Company was formed in 1996 by DeWitt Miller. It is locally owned and operated in Tallahassee, Florida. Miller Glass Company is a Florida corporation operated as F. D. Miller Enterprises, Incorporated D/B/A Miller Glass Company.

Miller Glass is a full service residential and commercial glass company. We provide commercial general contractors with quality aluminum entrances, storefronts, curtain wall, aluminum windows, fire rated glass, hurricane rated glass, and other products to ensure they receive a quality job from Miller Glass Company. We are approved fabricators and installers of YKK, Kawneer, OldcastleBE, Winco, Columbia, Peerless and EFCO products.

Our residential division provides local residential contractors and homeowners with quality bath enclosures, bath hardware, mirrors, shelving and insulated window replacement. Our office warehouse and showroom is located at 1961 Raymond Diehl Road Tallahassee, Florida.

Over the past 20 years Miller Glass Company has completed projects in Leon, Jefferson, Gadsden, Franklin, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla, Madison, and Bay Counties in Florida along with projects in Thomasville, Cairo, and Bainbridge, Georgia.

Miller Glass Company provides its customers a quality project for the best possible price. We are committed to our customers during the budget phase of their projects and provide value engineering when needed. We work with the owners, contractors and architects from the beginning of the project to the final walkthrough and are there for warranty issues that may arise from time to time. We are proud of the fact that a majority of our completed projects have resulted in repeat business over the years. Our philosophy is commitment and customer service.