Mothers in Crisis

6866 Blountstown Highway, Tallahassee, FL 32310

(850) 222-7705

http://volunteer.volunteerleon.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=13581

Who We Are

Mothers In Crisis’ mission is to link families and communities together for families to live drug free lives. Mothers In Crisis was founded in April 1991 by Rosalind Y. Tompkins. Mothers In Crisis continues to outreach to families by providing prevention, intervention, inspiration and support.

What We Do

Mothers In Crisis, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization comprised of women and men in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Mothers in Crisis, Inc. links families and communities together to create networks of support and encouragement for families to live drug free lives.