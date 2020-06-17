St Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer
St Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer presented by ALSCO Linen and Uniform Rental Services
Let's end childhood cancer. Together.
Register, form a team, and invite your friends and family to join. Or, join an existing team. Then, be a fearless fundraiser for the kids of St. Jude.
- Walk: ages 6 and up $10
- 5K Run: ages 6 and up $20
- Ages 5 and under free
Why St. Jude?
- Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
- St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20% when we first opened our doors to 80% today. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.