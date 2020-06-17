North Florida Medical Centers

Our Mission:

To increase access to quality healthcare and improve the overall health of the community.

Who We Are:

North Florida Medical Centers, Inc. (NFMC) is an outstanding organization with outstanding employees committed to providing quality health and dental services to all.

NFMC is a nonprofit organization and our centers are Federally Qualified Community Health Centers (FQHC’s). In addition to sick care services, we provide preventive care, including screening, diagnosis and management of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, heart and lung disease for the entire family. We provide highly efficient and cost-effective care, which reduces or eliminates the need for more costly care such as emergency room visits and avoidable hospital stays. This, in turn, generates significant savings for each of our communities.

We are proud of what we do and we live by our mission every day at each of our centers located throughout North Florida. We work endlessly to increase awareness about the importance of healthy lifestyles, preventive practices and to improve the health of our communities.

I welcome you to explore our website to learn more about NFMC, the services we offer our patients and our communities, and how we can serve you.

Sincerely,

Lane Lunn,

Chief Executive Officer

North Florida Medical Centers, Inc.

Board of Directors

North Florida Medical Centers, Inc. (NFMC) is proud to have a dedicated Board of Directors that has a passion for our mission.

NFMC is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, that meet monthly, and who live in the communities in which we serve, representing a cross section of the population from patients to professionals.

Some have served NFMC since 1995 and a few travel as many as four hours round trip for the meetings. We appreciate the time and effort they contribute to our mission of service.

Our Board Members regularly attend educational sessions and eight hold the National Association of Community Health Centers, (NACHC) Certificate in Health Center Governance, a certificate program designed for Health Center Board Members who wish to follow a formal path of training and skills enhancement in the area of health center governance.

The Board is responsible for oversight of operations and carries out its legal and fiduciary responsibility by providing policy level leadership and by monitoring and evaluating NFMC’s performance.

The Board is legally responsible for ensuring NFMC is operating in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is financially viable. Day-to-day leadership and management responsibility rests with staff under the direction of the Chief Executive Officer.