Race for Trace

The 2019 Race for Trace 5k/1mi event is a community fundraising effort to support Trace Thompson and his family through their fight with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD). ALD is a serious genetic disorder that affects primarily male children ages 5-10 and rapidly destroys the myelin of the brain's neurons, destroying the ability to think, act, and move.

Trace Thompson is 9 years old. He loves soccer and is a talented artist. In the spring of 2019 after a string of hospital visits and illnesses, Trace was diagnosed with Addison's disease, and after more testing subsequently diagnosed with ALD.

ALD ravages the brain and causes behavioral changes, blindness, deafness, seizures, dementia, and in most cases, permanent disability or death within 2 to 5 years of diagnosis. However, Trace is a fighter, and his family is currently seeking gene therapy treatment at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's hospital in Minneapolis to give him the best chance at beating this deadly disorder.

The cost of travel, medical expenses, time away from work, and sustaining their family through this process is monumental for the Thompsons. We are Trace’s family, friends, and classmates. Our mission is to be #toughastrace and raise as much funding as we can to give the Thompson family a fighting chance. Join us as we RACE FOR TRACE and help us fight ALD!!